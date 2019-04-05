Politics

Vice President Mike Pence visits Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President Mike Pence is in Houston.

He has a full itinerary here today. He will first visit the Homeland Security Investigations facility and receive a briefing from Homeland Security Investigation and ICE agents on the humanitarian and security crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Vice President Pence then will deliver remarks to the agents.

SEE ALSO: Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020

Following that, the Vice President will deliver formal remarks at Rice University's Baker Institute.

According to the White House, he plans to condemn "the atrocities committed by the Maduro Regime and reaffirm the administration's support for the only legitimate President of Venezuela."

Vice President Pence will later travel to College Station, Texas, where he will participate in a program hosted by the George H.W. Presidential Library Foundation honoring the late President George H.W. Bush.
