DONALD TRUMP

President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands to Toyota Center

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Deborah Wrigley looks at the preparations and the crowds expected for the 'Make America Great Again' rally in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday's "Make America Great Again" rally will bring a lot of traffic snarls for people who work and live in downtown Houston, and the crowd at the evening event is expected to be "huge."

The Trump re-election campaign, which sponsors the MAGA events held across the country, reported that 100,000 requests for tickets had been received by Sunday afternoon. Only 18,000 seats are available inside the venue.

"Texas is big and so will be the turnout," read a statement from the chief operating officer of the campaign. "That's why we organized the Big Texas Tailgater outside Toyota Center. Food trucks will be on site, and large screens to watch the rally for the spillover crowd."

A sidewalk across from the center became the overnight camping spot for those who want to have good seats Monday.

"My wife and sons are coming down and we just want to see history," said a man from Katy.

Law enforcement will be blanketing the area Monday, and those who have to be inside the 'secure zone' will be checked as well as their vehicles.

Monday's MAGA rally will be the first to be held in Texas.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: President Trump's Houston speech to be offered outside at 'Big Texas Tailgater'
EMBED More News Videos

Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center after 'unprecedented' demand

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumprallytoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONALD TRUMP
Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Houston area ahead of elections
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
More donald trump
POLITICS
Hundreds of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
Voter's Guide for 2018 elections
Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Houston area ahead of elections
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
More Politics
Top Stories
Innocent man killed in road rage crash was on his way to work
Hundreds of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Houston area ahead of elections
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Paula Abdul falls off stage during show
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
Show More
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside stadium
'I DO': Couple gets married halfway through marathon
Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
More News