EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4512745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center after 'unprecedented' demand

Monday's "Make America Great Again" rally will bring a lot of traffic snarls for people who work and live in downtown Houston, and the crowd at the evening event is expected to be "huge."The Trump re-election campaign, which sponsors the MAGA events held across the country, reported that 100,000 requests for tickets had been received by Sunday afternoon. Only 18,000 seats are available inside the venue."Texas is big and so will be the turnout," read a statement from the chief operating officer of the campaign. "That's why we organized the Big Texas Tailgater outside Toyota Center. Food trucks will be on site, and large screens to watch the rally for the spillover crowd."A sidewalk across from the center became the overnight camping spot for those who want to have good seats Monday."My wife and sons are coming down and we just want to see history," said a man from Katy.Law enforcement will be blanketing the area Monday, and those who have to be inside the 'secure zone' will be checked as well as their vehicles.Monday's MAGA rally will be the first to be held in Texas.