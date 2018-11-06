ELECTION 2018

Election 2018: Midterm results and coverage for Texas November voting

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

The latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage for the November vote, including Texas Governor, Attorney General, and Senate and House races.

ELECTION RESULTS:

TEXAS
Texas Congressional Races: US Senate and US House
Texas State Races including Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General
Texas Midterm Election Results from ABC News

HOUSTON/HARRIS COUNTY
City of Houston Propositions
Harris County Races

BY COUNTY
Fort Bend County Races
Montgomery County Races
Galveston County Races
Brazoria County Races

NATIONAL
Links to all 50 states and their midterm results
National Midterm Election Results from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight

MIDTERM ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE

Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News

Midterm candidates who could make history in the November election

Parkland students vote for the first time

Who should recount elections: People ... or machines?

Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on

Why do we have midterm elections?

How this year's elections results could impact 2020

2018 election: What is a blue wave?

Mayor killed in Afghanistan days after penning passionate plea to vote

Oprah goes door-to-door to surprise voters

Utah lawmaker tries cannabis ahead of statewide vote
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018u.s. & worldmidterm electionsvote 2018texas newshouston politicstexas politicsHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
Cruz campaign taking nothing for granted in senate race
More election 2018
POLITICS
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Fletcher remains vigilant during congressional race
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.
Cruz campaign taking nothing for granted in senate race
Beto O'Rourke awaits election results after hard-fought campaign
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
Fletcher remains vigilant during congressional race
Democrat Todd Litton touts nonprofit work in House race
Show More
Dan Crenshaw campaigns for GOP continuity in House race
Wilmer Valderrama celebrating Election Day in Montrose
4 law school roommates share journey becoming judges
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston
More News