Where Grimes County fell in mail-in ballot rejections in 2018 and 2016 election

In 2016, Grimes County was one of Texas' counties where no mail-in ballots were rejected, but that's because none were registered to have been sent in.During that election, the county had a population of 27,140, but only 15,723 were registered voters.By the 2018 election, the county was the third among the seven counties in Texas that had 10% or more mail-in ballot rejections.In between both elections, the county had an increase in population. During the 2018 election, the county had a population of 27,630 with 16,000 registered voters. Out of those registered voters, data obtained by ABC News showed that 1,028 residents voted by mail but 153 were rejected.According to data, those rejected were due to having missed the mail-in voting deadline.Data showed that in 2016, the overall rejection rate for mail-in ballots across the US was about 95 per 10,000 ballots returned. But for counties where the non-white population was 10% or less, the rate was only 76 per 10,000. In counties with a majority-nonwhite population, the rate was 105 per 10,000.In 2016, Grimes County had a 40.8% of non-white voters, compared to its counterparts of 59.2% of white voters, according to data.By 2018, the percentage of non-white voters rose to 41.5% while the total of white voters decreased to 58.4%As the 2020 presidential election nears, make sure your vote counts and visit Grimes County's website for details on mail-in voting and in-person voting regulations, as last week Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation enhancing ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.