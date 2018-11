Meet the 27-year-old Democrat Lina Hidalgo, who unseated long-term serving Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.Hidalgo was born in Colombia but was raised in Peru and Mexico before emigrating to the U.S. with her family in 2005.Hidalgo holds a degree in political science from Stanford University. The same year she graduated from Stanford she also became a citizen.While living in Texas, Hidalgo has served as a Spanish-English medical interpreter at the Texas Medical Center.For more about Lina Hidalgo, click here