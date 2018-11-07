Meet the 27-year-old Democrat Lina Hidalgo, who unseated long-term serving Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.
Hidalgo was born in Colombia but was raised in Peru and Mexico before emigrating to the U.S. with her family in 2005.
Hidalgo holds a degree in political science from Stanford University. The same year she graduated from Stanford she also became a citizen.
While living in Texas, Hidalgo has served as a Spanish-English medical interpreter at the Texas Medical Center.
