Beto O'Rourke supporters see Senate loss as his chance to run for President in 2020

Democrats, including some celebrities set their sights on Beto O'Rourke in 2020 after his loss to Ted Cruz.

After a nail-biting race in Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz defeated his Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke. But O'Rourke's supporters didn't see this as the end of the road.

Celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Olivia Wilde shared their support for the Texas representative after learning the results.

The former 'Charmed' star tweeted "Beto lost? That's ok. Now he can run for President."


Wilde, an actress, and model followed Milano's tweet "Beto 2020. Let's do this."

After reports of the Democrats taking the House rolled in, Josh Gad took to Twitter to rejoice and also showed his support for O'Rourke, "Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and ... #Beto2020"


Various supporters of O'Rourke followed with their reactions and began trending #Beto2020 to encourage him to run in the 2020 Presidential election.



Since O'Rourke captured the attention of not just Texans but many others outside the state, one follower compared him to former President Barack Obama, "Just like Pres Obama, Beto got our attention. So many people from around the country would have voted for him if they could."

