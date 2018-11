Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018

Beto 2020. Let’s do this. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 7, 2018

Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and...#Beto2020 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2018

Hey @BetoORourke we love you and you were too good for Texas, anyhow. #BetoForPresident #Beto2020 — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) November 7, 2018

Ok Cruz gets re-elected...

So....

Beto for President! — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 7, 2018

Beto 2020 — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 7, 2018

Beto might have lost Texas but his loss has paved the way for him to run for President. #Beto2020 — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) November 7, 2018

I can't wait to support Beto O'Rourke for POTUS in 2020! — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 7, 2018

Just like Pres Obama, Beto got our attention. So many people from around the country would have voted for him if they could. #Beto2020 — IndieEm (@IndieEm) November 7, 2018

After a nail-biting race in Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz defeated his Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke. But O'Rourke's supporters didn't see this as the end of the road.Celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Olivia Wilde shared their support for the Texas representative after learning the results.The former 'Charmed' star tweeted "Beto lost? That's ok. Now he can run for President."Wilde, an actress, and model followed Milano's tweet "Beto 2020. Let's do this."After reports of the Democrats taking the House rolled in , Josh Gad took to Twitter to rejoice and also showed his support for O'Rourke, "Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and ... #Beto2020"Various supporters of O'Rourke followed with their reactions and began trending #Beto2020 to encourage him to run in the 2020 Presidential election.Since O'Rourke captured the attention of not just Texans but many others outside the state, one follower compared him to former President Barack Obama, "Just like Pres Obama, Beto got our attention. So many people from around the country would have voted for him if they could."