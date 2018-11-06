EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4624677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Crenshaw responds to SNL skit which made fun of him because he wears an eye patch.

From the living room to election night, the Republican candidate for Texas' U.S. House District 2 is excited to see his first campaign come to an end.Dan Crenshaw decided to run for office a year ago after helping Hurricane Harvey victims.The 34-year-old had no political experience, but after 10 years in the Navy SEALS, he felt prepared."They're harder in different ways," Crenshaw said. "One is physically and mentally demanding, and one kind of challenges your soul a little bit. Politics, it challenges your soul in a spiritual level. I think, because there's less honesty in politics."He got a dose of political reality over the weekend when Saturday Night Live made fun of his injury.While Crenshaw was deployed overseas, an IED blast destroyed his eye. Crenshaw wears a patch because of the blast.Comedian Pete Davidson compared Crenshaw to a porn hitman.Crenshaw said Davidson doesn't owe him an apology, but he has heard from some at Saturday Night Live."The producers did reach out privately and said, 'Hey, we apologize.' Apparently, this wasn't scripted," Crenshaw recalled. "That's fine. What I called for before was civility. Right? I don't want to be part of the problem. That's why I don't want to be calling for firing people and demanding apologies."Crenshaw won the Republican nomination after winning a runoff with nearly 70 percent of the vote. Although, he barely made the runoff, because during the primary, he finished second by just 155 votes."Looking back on it, I would've mailed to voters over 65 who mail in their ballots because they didn't know about me," Crenshaw said. "That made it a lot closer. Aside from that technicality, we've had so much fun over the last year connecting with people. Hearing people's issues. Hearing people's thoughts on how government should be."If elected, Crenshaw would become the youngest congressional leader from Texas, and one of the youngest in the country."I wouldn't have run if we didn't know why we were running and we didn't feel prepared to do it and we didn't feel prepared to lead," Crenshaw said. "I wouldn't have done it."Creshaw's campaign will party at the Houstonian in the Galleria area. The party starts at 7 p.m., and the first-time candidate is expecting a big turnout."Tonight should be pretty huge," Crenshaw said. "We've got way more RSVPs than we have room for. So, we're real excited about that. And we're going to hopefully celebrate together."Crenshaw is running to replace retiring Rep. Ted Poe. The Republican has held the seat since 2005.