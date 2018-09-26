POLITICS

Texas congressional candidates spar in town hall debate at UH-Downtown

EMBED </>More Videos

(From left) State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, Phillip Aronoff, Daniel Crenshaw and Todd Litton faced their challengers in a debate on the issues at the University of Houston-Downtown on Wednesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Candidates for U.S. House Districts 2 and 29 went head-to-head Wednesday night at the University of Houston-Downtown.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno served as one of the moderators, asking questions of the candidates hoping to succeed outgoing U.S. Reps. Ted Poe and Gene Green.

In the District 2 race, Republican candidate and former Navy SEAL Daniel Crenshaw faced off with Democratic activist and lawyer Todd Litton.



In District 29, Democratic State Sen. Sylvia Garcia is hoping to head off a challenge by Republican Phillip Aronoff for Rep. Green's seat.

Don't forget, you can also watch the second debate between Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke on ABC13 and online at ABC13.com.

The Texas Senate debate will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30 from the University of Houston. ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams will be moderating that debate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongressvote 2018election 2018debaterepublicansdemocratstexas politicsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Kavanaugh protesters push Ted Cruz, wife out of restaurant
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston woman finds 2ct diamond ring inside loaner car
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Former Harris Co. deputy acquitted in suspect kicking case
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Flares and smoke seen at east Houston refinery
Body of 19-year-old man found at park in Missouri City
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Show More
Firefighter accused of sexually assaulting off-duty deputy
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Texans' Andre Hal in remission after lymphoma diagnosis
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
More News