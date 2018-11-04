SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate who lost his eye in combat

Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent to include Democrat nominee Todd Litton and Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas Republican congressional candidate has chided "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson for poking fun of the eyepatch he wears because he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL.

Davidson said during Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment that Dan Crenshaw, whose photo was displayed, was "kinda cool" but that viewers might be "surprised he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie." He added, "I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

Crenshaw, who is running against Democrat Todd Litton for an open suburban Houston district seat, replied in a tweet on Sunday, saying: "Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope nbcsnl recognizes that vets don't deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes."



Many celebrities and politicians turned to twitter to address Davidson's comments about Crenshaw.

