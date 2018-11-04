Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

"lost his eye in war or whatever."..... this is @snl - they address a cast members breakup as if it's of vital importance. but laugh at a vet. https://t.co/4xoMLCKWTH — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 4, 2018

Totally cheap, disgusting and classless of SNL to have Pete Davidson mock Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch...then giggle that he was injured in the line of duty.@DanCrenshawTX is a Navy SEAL and hero who lost his eye in an IED attack in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/7VbMohQ3t2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2018

Pete Davidson mocking GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw because he wears an eyepatch after he lost right eye in an IED blast as a Navy SEAL was truly abhorrent and rotten to the core. And the fact that so-called "joke" was approved by an entire staff of writers is horrific. #SNL — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 4, 2018

This is absolutely revolting! You cannot credibly complain about @realDonaldTrump insensitive rhetoric if you’re going to turn around and do the same thing. @nbcsnl owes Mr. Crenshaw an apology. https://t.co/PCThsH4G7b — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 4, 2018

A Texas Republican congressional candidate has chided "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson for poking fun of the eyepatch he wears because he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL.Davidson said during Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment that Dan Crenshaw, whose photo was displayed, was "kinda cool" but that viewers might be "surprised he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie." He added, "I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."Crenshaw, who is running against Democrat Todd Litton for an open suburban Houston district seat, replied in a tweet on Sunday, saying: "Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope nbcsnl recognizes that vets don't deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes."Many celebrities and politicians turned to twitter to address Davidson's comments about Crenshaw.