Can Texas presidential hopefuls gain momentum in Miami?

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- It may be the middle of June in south Florida, and the heat of summer is just beginning to bake the beaches and endless high rise condos. But, it feels like the middle of a political season.
Twenty candidates. Two nights. One stage.
RELATED: List of Democratic candidates who made it in first debate
The top Democrats looking for a nomination to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump get their first real tests here beginning Wednesday.
On stage Wednesday night will be one of the perceived front runners, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
She will be joined by both the hopefuls from Texas: former El Paso Rep. Beto O'Rourke, whose shining star may have lost some of its luster in a crowded field; and Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and HUD secretary under President Obama, who was the first to jump in, but who has yet to make the kind of splash so many of his opponents seem to have made.
SEE ALSO: Beto O'Rourke receives promposal at Iowa rally
The debate stage in Miami could be a chance for both of them to gain momentum.
The second night of debate Thursday will feature former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.
Two nights that will truly shine a light on the race moving forward.
Not only are there 20 candidates, but there are five moderators too. Quite the spectacle without ever having to set foot on South Beach.
RELATED: ABC News to host third Democratic presidential debate in September
Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
RELATED STORIES
Julián Castro: What to know about former HUD secretary, San Antonio mayor
Was Julian Castro 2020 sign inspired by Bud Light can?
Beto O'Rourke 2020: What to know about the punk rocker turned presidential candidate
Beto O'Rourke kicks off presidential campaign in Houston
Beto O'Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours
O'Rourke draws parallels to Obama with 2020 announcement
Rep. Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Pres. Trump and Beto O'Rourke hold dueling rallies in El Paso
Can Texas presidential hopefuls gain momentum in Miami?
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News