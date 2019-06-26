Can Texas presidential hopefuls gain momentum in Miami?

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- It may be the middle of June in south Florida, and the heat of summer is just beginning to bake the beaches and endless high rise condos. But, it feels like the middle of a political season.Twenty candidates. Two nights. One stage.The top Democrats looking for a nomination to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump get their first real tests here beginning Wednesday.On stage Wednesday night will be one of the perceived front runners,She will be joined by both the hopefuls from Texas: former El Paso Rep., whose shining star may have lost some of its luster in a crowded field; and, the former mayor of San Antonio and HUD secretary under President Obama, who was the first to jump in, but who has yet to make the kind of splash so many of his opponents seem to have made.The debate stage in Miami could be a chance for both of them to gain momentum.The second night of debate Thursday will feature former Vice President, and Sens.andTwo nights that will truly shine a light on the race moving forward.Not only are there 20 candidates, but there are five moderators too. Quite the spectacle without ever having to set foot on South Beach.