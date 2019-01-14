POLITICS

Was Julian Castro 2020 sign inspired by Bud Light can?

The Castro 2020 campaign sign seems pretty familiar to some people, drawing comparisons to the Bud Light logo. (AP Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
First, Beto O'Rourke was accused of swiping the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup package design for his 2018 Texas senate campaign sign.

Now, another Texan has entered election season with a logo that seems strangely familiar as well.

Saturday, former Obama Cabinet secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro announced his candidacy for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Standing behind the ex-Housing and Urban Development secretary in San Antonio were cheering supporters, holding the sign which reads "Julián" in a large white sans serif font, framed on a blue background with a white rectangle around it.

The image, clean and bold, has some people drawing comparisons to Bud Light's newest logo, introduced by designer Jones Knowles Ritchie in 2016.

Do you see the likeness? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page.

Castro, by the way, isn't the only Democratic leader to throw his or her hat in the ring. Here are other 2020 Democratic Party candidates for president so far.
Related Topics:
politics2020 presidential electioncastrou.s. & worldtexas newsbeerbud lightSan Antonio
