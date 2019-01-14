Was Julian Castro 2020 sign inspired by Bud Light can?

First,was accused of swiping the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup package design for his 2018 Texas senate campaign sign.Now, another Texan has entered election season with a logo that seems strangely familiar as well.Saturday, former Obama Cabinet secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro announced his candidacy for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.Standing behind the ex-Housing and Urban Development secretary in San Antonio were cheering supporters, holding the sign which reads "Julián" in a large white sans serif font, framed on a blue background with a white rectangle around it.The image, clean and bold, has some people drawing comparisons to Bud Light's newest logo, introduced by designer Jones Knowles Ritchie in 2016.Do you see the likeness? Let us know what you thinkCastro, by the way, isn't the only Democratic leader to throw his or her hat in the ring. Here are otherso far.