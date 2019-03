8C & 8D. Heading your way, Houston! Excited to see you at 5:00. 3100 Cleburne St. pic.twitter.com/Ar0FrirWjW — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Supporters have gathered around as Beto O'Rourke launches his presidential campaign in Houston.The rally is being held at Texas Southern University.The former Texas Representative announced his 2020 presidential campaign plans earlier in March."Amy and I are happy to share with you that I am running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America," O'Rourke said.