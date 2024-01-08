Teacher's aide and 2 minors stole vehicle, led chase, and threw items at police cars, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people have been accused of stealing multiple vehicles and leading a high-speed chase in Houston on Saturday, during which they threw items at officers.

According to charging documents, Oscar Calles, 17; Sarai Garcia, 22; and Daniel Luna, 17; led police on a high-speed chase for 50 miles that reached speeds of 120mph. They reportedly caused at least one crash and almost caused multiple head-on collisions while driving the wrong way on a major road.

Luna is accused of throwing items out of the trunk that caused pursuing police to use evasive maneuvers, officials said. Charging documents say the items thrown at officers included a metal toolbox, metal tools, and a floor jack.

According to officials, Calles is a high-school student who stole and drove two vehicles-- a truck that had a tracker and a car that police believe he stole after crashing the truck.

Authorities say he lost police after two miles in the truck and tried to swap out the plate at a park with Garcia and Luna. After crashing and stealing the second vehicle, they led police on a second chase for roughly 25 miles before crashing.

Garcia, a teacher's aide, ran on foot but was later caught with a stolen purse, officials said.

All three are accused of stealing items worth more than $300,000. The documents specify that the stolen items included personal identifying information from the vehicle owners. Garcia was reported to have stolen about five to nine IDs.

Calles's bond is set at $65,000, Garcia's bond is $45,000, and Luna's bond is set at $90,000.