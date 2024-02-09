Stolen truck prompts wild scene involving wrecker driver and second stolen vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild Friday morning scene played out in northeast Harris County that all started with a stolen truck.

Tina Tillman had just arrived at work at Jet Machine Works when a chunk of cement flew through her window.

"I was standing at my desk and I heard an explosion," Tillman said. "Then I heard a crack, and ran out the door."

The projectile came from at least 30 yards away, when a stolen truck hit a semi trailer and crashed on Aldine Mail Route and Hardy.

"The guy has already jumped out of the truck, ran through our parking lot and stole a truck," Tillman said.

That truck was stolen from an employee who had just arrived at work. As luck would have it, that worker's father was one of the wrecker drivers who arrived at the scene of the crash to tow away the first stolen truck.

"His son-in-law's truck was now actively being stolen and being pursued," wrecker driver Justin Punshon said.

No one was hurt. The driver is still on the run.

"It's a small world," Punshon said. "Houston's the fourth largest city in the country, and yet this stuff happens."