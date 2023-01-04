Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston

At this point, we don't know what prompted the pursuit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed into downtown Houston, just before rush hour.

Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were chasing the suspect. At this point, we don't know what prompted the pursuit.

After just about 15 minutes, the driver was arrested in the northbound HOV lane of the Eastex Freeway near Little York.

