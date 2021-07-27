police chase

Wanted murder suspect takes off after chase ends in crash on Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase through north Harris County ended with a high-speed crash Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies were following the driver, who slammed into other vehicles on the Hardy Toll Road just north of the North Loop. The driver tried to squeeze a blue Kia between two other cars, and ended up hitting both of them.

The driver and a passenger both took off on foot, but they were taken into custody in short order. One was captured on the Hardy Toll Road itself. But the other man jumped from the road into a wooded area. Deputies followed suit, chasing the suspect around homes in the neighborhood before finally catching up to him and arresting him without further incident.

One of the suspects arrested was reportedly wanted on a murder charge out of South Carolina.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the chase started at about 3 p.m. and lasted about 15 minutes.

No one was injured in the other cars that were hit, officials say.

