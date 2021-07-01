1 detained after police chase that began in SW Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been detained after leading police on a chase across parts of Houston.The chase began in the southwest part of the city and continued up to north Houston, where the driver of a dark-colored vehicle pulled over and gave up.It remains unclear what led to the chase.