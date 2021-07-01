1 detained after police chase that began in SW Houston

The chase began in the southwest part of the city and continued up to north Houston, where the driver of a dark-colored vehicle pulled over and gave up.
It remains unclear what led to the chase.
WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits
WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288
Live traffic map