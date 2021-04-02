Suspect and innocent driver killed after police chase ends in fiery crash on Houston's west side

BREAKING - 2 people killed in a crash on the NB beltway 8 feeder @ Clay at the end of a chase involving @HCpct5 deputies. The back half of this car has been shirred off. pic.twitter.com/me1L2u8Ptt — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 2, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10472855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is what a huge car fire looked like on the west side of town on the Beltway at Clay Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase came to a fiery end and two were killed, including an innocent driver, in west Houston early Friday morning.Firefighters put out a car fire on the northbound feeder of the West Beltway at Clay Road.A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was driving on the West Beltway just after 4 a.m. when a driver sped by without headlights on, authorities say.That's when the deputy attempted to pursue the driver.After a short chase, the suspect crashed into an innocent driver, according to police.The suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were killed.TranStar cameras recorded the fire in the roadway. You can see the thick smoke billowing from the car in the video player above.The mainlines of the Beltway are still open, but the feeder road is blocked at Clay.Drivers can take Gessner as an alternate route.