2 in custody after police chase, crash into restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after crashing into an east Houston restaurant following a police chase.The crash happened in the 1600 block of Emancipation Avenue just before 4 a.m.It wasn't clear what led to the chase with Houston police, but the suspect vehicle ended up crashing into the seating area of Brothers Taco House, according to the restaurant's owners.In addition to the damage to the fleeing vehicle, a Houston police cruiser was also damaged during the incident.There was no immediate word on what charges the two suspects face or the extent of the damage to the business.No injuries were reported.