Man stabbed during argument at restaurant near University of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A good Samaritan rushed to help a man being attacked at a restaurant near the University of Houston.

It happened outside the Pinks Pizza in the 5700 block of Calhoun around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston police said the victim got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant and the conflict spilled into the parking lot.



That's when they say the victim was stabbed, and two suspects took off.

ABC13 spoke to a witness who tried to help the man who was stabbed.

"I had her pull over the car and I got out and I ran out as fast as I could, and I went to go check on him. I held his hand, tried to calm him down, in case he bled out," witness Adonis Ringo said. "He was saying a couple of things that made it seem like they were already beefing or something."

The man is expected to be OK

Police said the two suspects took off and have not been caught.
