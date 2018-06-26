CHILD INJURED

Photos released of suspects who burned boy during home invasion in Richmond

Police have released the photos of the suspects who burned a boy during a violent home invasion in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have released the photos from a violent home invasion in Richmond, where a 7-year-old boy was placed in hot bath water.


The attack took place at a home on Kenton Crossing Lane at about 3 a.m. Monday.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, three masked men broke down the front door of the home and assaulted the family's father with a gun.

In one of the surveillance photos from inside the home, you can see a suspect dressed in a black and white vintage Air Jordan hoodie. He's holding a gun.

The second suspect has on a white Adidas hoodie with a T-shirt over his mouth that reads "Change."

The third suspect is wearing red sneakers. One of the suspects is called "D" by his accomplices.

Masked men broke into Richmond home, burned 7-year-old with hot water



Surveillance video also shows the suspects walking up to the home before the incident.

Detectives say when the men burst through the family's front door, they made their way to the master bedroom, demanded cash and when they were told there was no money, detectives say the men dunked a 7-year-old boy into a bath filled with hot water.

"What amount of money would it take for any of us to torture a 7-year-old kid? No amount of money. Here they are doing it for a couple thousand dollars they think he may have at the house," said detective Justin White with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Video shows home invasion suspects at a home in Fort Bend County.



On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Troy Nehls said on Twitter that the boy was transported to the Texas Medical Center and "is being treated for having some fluid in his lungs."



Sheriff Nehls said the boy's condition is not life-threatening.

The suspects got away with very little. There was not a lot of cash inside the home.

Detectives are also concerned that if they don't get these suspects off the street, they could target someone else next.


Investigators believe the family was targeted because the father owns a business. Authorities do not believe that this was a random attack.

They are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detectives say they do not have much of a description of the three men who committed the crime because they wore masks to hide their identity.

