COOL SPACES:Parties for Pooches

Mount Pleasant Avenue Canine Villa & Spa in League City knows how to treat a dog like a king, especially on their birthday."The fantasy island for dogs" is a non-traditional doggie hotel run by the passionate husband and wife team of Judd and Thuy Gottlieb.The cage-free home away from home for canine's, offers 13 private villas that come loaded with amenities including: ceiling fans, ambient lighting, central air and heat, flat screen TV with Netflix and turndown service with a nightly treat. Owners have access to check in on the fun with 24 hour web cameras.And if that isn't enough pamper for your pooch, the entire Mount Pleasant Avenue staff dresses up and celebrates the dog years with special themed birthday parties for their four-legged guests."We really pride ourselves in being different and we love to throw over the top birthday parties for our regular babies that stay here," said Thuy. "It's our way of saying thank you to our clients."