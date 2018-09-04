COOL SPACES

COOL SPACES:Parties for Pooches

EMBED </>More Videos

Mount Pleasant Avenue Canine Villa and Spa in League City knows how to pamper and treat a dog like a king, especially on their birthday.

Molly O'Connor
Mount Pleasant Avenue Canine Villa & Spa in League City knows how to treat a dog like a king, especially on their birthday.

"The fantasy island for dogs" is a non-traditional doggie hotel run by the passionate husband and wife team of Judd and Thuy Gottlieb.

The cage-free home away from home for canine's, offers 13 private villas that come loaded with amenities including: ceiling fans, ambient lighting, central air and heat, flat screen TV with Netflix and turndown service with a nightly treat. Owners have access to check in on the fun with 24 hour web cameras.

And if that isn't enough pamper for your pooch, the entire Mount Pleasant Avenue staff dresses up and celebrates the dog years with special themed birthday parties for their four-legged guests.

"We really pride ourselves in being different and we love to throw over the top birthday parties for our regular babies that stay here," said Thuy. "It's our way of saying thank you to our clients."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscool spacesdogfamilypartypetLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
All Aboard: 'Ol Railroad Cafe
Looking for an adult playground?
GlowZone: Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Gators guard and call this Alvin bank home
More cool spaces
PETS & ANIMALS
Dobie High School students train dogs for the visually impaired
Abused dog with swollen head expected to make full recovery
Brothers catch 12-foot-long, 750 pound gator
Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
More heavy storms possible this afternoon
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
Mattress Firm selects UofH student as first ever snooze-tern
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Hear ye! Texas RenFest hiring for 500 jobs at weekend faire
Dog bites man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Pasadena
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
Show More
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
Former Arizona US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
More News