Driver hits and kills 38-year-old woman walking on I-610 North Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver hit and killed a woman on the I-610 North Loop overnight, according to police.

Houston police said the deadly crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of the I-610 North Loop East, just before Lockwood Drive.

The driver of a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when he struck the woman in the far right lanes of the freeway.

The 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's family told investigators she had been drinking before she was struck. They said she frequents the area on foot but normally crosses underneath the freeway at Lockwood. It's unclear why she chose to walk on the mainlanes.

The 49-year-old driver stopped at the scene, was questioned, and released. Investigators said he did not show signs of intoxication.