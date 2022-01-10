East Loop southbound lanes closed while HPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian

Northeast Patrol and Vehicular Crimes are on scene of a fatality crash in the 900 block of the East Loop 610 near Clinton. Expect the southbound lanes of the freeway to be closed for the investigation. Find another route.#houtraffic

CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 10, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of the East Loop have been shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Clinton Road, according to police.Authorities arrived at about 8 p.m. to the 900 block of the freeway.Police are advising drivers to find another route while they investigate the fatal crash.The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene, according to police.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.