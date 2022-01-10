pedestrian killed

East Loop southbound lanes closed while HPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of the East Loop have been shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Clinton Road, according to police.

Authorities arrived at about 8 p.m. to the 900 block of the freeway.

Police are advising drivers to find another route while they investigate the fatal crash.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene, according to police.



