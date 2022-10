Pedestrian killed while trying to cross road, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville.

According to preliminary information from authorities, a vehicle hit a man crossing the road.

He died at the scene, the sheriff said, adding that the driver who hit him stayed after the crash.

Wallisville Road is shut down in both directions.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream where you can find updates.