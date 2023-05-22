A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a driver along Westheimer and West Loop near the Galleria area on Monday, Houston police said.

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by driver near Galleria area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver near the Galleria area on Monday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Westheimer along the West Loop.

According to witnesses and video obtained by police, a man was walking across the street and not in a crosswalk before he was hit.

The driver, who HPD said did not appear to be speeding and had a green light, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for "serious injuries."

Authorities added that there seemed to be no signs of intoxication on the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.

