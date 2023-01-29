WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian taken by Life Flight after allegedly being hit by vehicle in Harris Co., deputies say

Sunday, January 29, 2023 3:32AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cypress-Fair Fire Department has responded to an active scene reportedly involving a pedestrian that was hit, HCSO says.

After 7:30 p.m., officials responded to an incident on FM 1960 and Jones Road involving a car and a person.

The driver who was involved stayed on the scene, officials said.

It is said that when crews arrived, it was determined that Life Flight was a better option for the victim to be transported.

Officials said that the person's condition is unclear at this time as the entire incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, ABC13 will update here.

