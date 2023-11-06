Driver hits and kills man in mainlanes of North Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed in the eastbound lanes of the North Loop, between I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road on Monday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 a.m. The North Loop remained closed for hours, reopening nearly four hours later.

According to authorities, a man was in the mainlanes of the freeway when he was hit by a driver in a Hummer.

The driver stopped and called 911. Officials said he was on his way to work and did not appear to be intoxicated or impaired.

When first responders arrived, the victim was dead.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear if the man was trying to cross the freeway when he was hit and killed.

