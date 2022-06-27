pedestrian killed

Man killed in hit-and-run crash was running on North Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being hit by two vehicles while running on the North Freeway, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to the deadly crash in the 6900 block of the North Freeway around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man was driving a dark-colored SUV or minivan when he pulled over on the side of the freeway, got out of his vehicle, and started running southbound on the North Freeway, away from his vehicle.

While the man was running, police said the driver of a Jeep hit him, but did not stop.

Police said the man spun around and fell to the ground before an 18-wheeler also ran him over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the 18-wheeler stopped and shared dashcam video of the incident with police.

Officers said it does not appear that the truck driver would have been able to see the man before running him over since it was so dark.

Now, police are searching for the driver of the Jeep and any witnesses who may have seen what happened.
