Rideshare driver hits and kills man walking on I-45 entrance ramp, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out why a man was standing in the middle of an I-45 north entrance ramp near downtown when he was hit and killed.

Houston Police said the man was on the Allen Parkway entrance ramp to the freeway when he was hit by a rideshare driver around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver and his passenger were not hurt, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

"For an auto-pedestrian crash, with someone driving between 40 and 50 mph, anticipating to go onto the freeway, that kind of speed is appropriate. When you strike a pedestrian going at that speed, there is going to be some pretty severe damage to the hood and windshield of the car, typically," Sgt. David Rose said. "That is what we're seeing in this case. The car is not completely totaled, but it's going to have to be towed from the scene."

Now, investigators are working to determine why the man was in the roadway in the first place. Police said it does not appear the driver did anything wrong and showed no signs of impairment.