Pearland PD vehicle involved in crash while responding to a call

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland police officer was involved in a crash Saturday while enroute to a priority call, according to a statement from the department.The police vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the 2400 block of Broadway Street, officials said.The two people inside the other vehicle found themselves trapped inside after the collision. Authorities with the Pearland Fire Department were called to free them.The officer as well as the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.An investigation is ongoing.