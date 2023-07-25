5-year-old with autism found unresponsive in Pearland pool and hospitalized, police say

A 5-year-old boy with autism was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a pool in Pearland, police said.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy with autism was rushed to the hospital after authorities said he was found unresponsive in a pool at a Pearland home.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Pearland police officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Sunnycoat Lane in reference to a drowning call.

The Pearland Police Department said officers began performing CPR on the child the minute they arrived until the fire department took over.

The child was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare in an unknown condition.

An investigation is currently underway to figure out what happened.