Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

By Craig D. Lindsey
HOUSTON, Texas -- Change lanes, Art Car Parade, a new fest celebrating decked out rides is rolling into town. The Art Bike Festival celebrates cool bikes and artistry as it makes its way from MacGregor Park to Smither Park. Roll up or line up for this one.

Meanwhile, local rapper Paul Wall jazzes it up downtown, New Kids on the Block show us the right stuff, and Romeo and Juliet spread the love in the park.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, May 19

Brazos Bookstore presents Janet Key

When Janet Key was 12, she sang and danced onstage, stayed up too late reading Shakespeare, and had a closet full of themed, handsewn vests. Her first novel, Twelfth, draws heavily on her time growing up in Houston as a Theater Under the Stars (TUTS) kid and, later, a student at HSPVA. She'll be at Brazos Bookstore this weekend, discussing and reading from this heartwarming mystery about finding your people and accepting others as they are. 6:30 pm.

Paul Wall featuring Doc Loc & the Swangers with DJ Mav

Rapper/DJ/entrepreneur Paul Wall is one of Texas's most successful independent musicians, with over 100 mixtapes and album releases. Led by Dr. Henry Darragh, Doc Loc and the Swangers is a big band that puts an unusual twist to famous Houston hip-hop by arranging it for big bands and small groups. Their first single released in 2018, "Sittin' Sidewayz," featuring updated verses by Wall and Big Pokey. This weekend, Wall & the Swangers do their thing live. 7 pm.

The MixTape Tour: New Kids on the Block

Who wants to go back to the 1980s this weekend? Luckily, five bad boys from Boston are ready to take you there. No, we're not talking about New Edition -- we're talking about the white-boy singing group New Kids on the Block. These now-middle-aged cats will perform all their Bush I-era hits. Female hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, British crooner-turned-Internet meme Rick Astley and still-funky divas En Vogue will also be performing. 7:30 pm.

For the rest of the list of events, visit our partners at Culturemap.
