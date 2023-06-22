John Cusack in town, plus pet adoption palooza and 'Thunder Knocking on the Door' opens at Stages

How would you like to spend the evening chatting with a movie star in high fidelity?

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend's events are highlighted by Houston's annual Pride parade, which will draw thousands of colorfully dressed people to the streets of downtown. Sure, the parade is always a blast, but it isn't the only thing going on.

Our roundup highlights a tequila class at one of the city's most beloved restaurants, the star of the best show you haven't binged on Hulu, and a dockside champagne party. Music fans will find concerts in all genres, and film buffs can catch a screening of the cult classic High Fidelity with none other than Rob Gordon himself, actor John Cusack.

Friday, June 23

Stages presents Thunder Knocking on the Door

Part family reckoning, part epic love, and all blues, this intoxicating musical fable is filled with humor, heart, and the music of three-time Grammy winner Keb' Mo'. In a small Alabama town, a mysterious blues guitar-playing stranger arrives at the door of the Dupree family, bringing a challenge for the offspring of his late rival. The stranger's bargain pits family legacy against a tempting future. But what started as a deal with the devil turns into a love story for the ages. Through Sunday, August 6. 8 p.m. (2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday).

Houston Symphony presents Summer Symphony Nights: Dvoák Symphony No. 9

At this concert, the audience will experience the powerful Lyric for Strings by George Walker, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Recent Sphinx Junior Division laureate Amaryn Olmeda delivers a vibrant performance of Bruch's popular Violin Concerto No. 1. The program concludes with Dvoák's immortal "New World" Symphony, a stirring tribute to America that captures the spirit, individuality, and limitless potential of a blossoming nation. 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

District C Council Member Abbie Kamin, Houston LGBT Chamber, and Levy Park present Families With Pride

In honor of Pride Month, District C Council Member Abbie Kamin is again spearheading a family-friendly celebration that features fun and interactive educational activities, including the Colors of Pride Ribbon Wall (where kids can write notes of what pride means to them), Houston Public Library's big games and activities, Pride Storytime, hands-on art projects, and face painting. Residents are also encouraged to dress up their fur babies for Houston's Second Annual Proud Puppy Parade, which will take place at the Levy Park Dog Park. 9 a.m.

For the full list of events, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.