Weekend guide: 'Harry Potter' at the Symphony, and dance the night away at Museum of Fine Arts

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mid-July means plenty of indoor weekend fun. But those who venture outdoors will be rewarded with a brewery bash and pop-up market. The Texas Music Festival tunes up, and Houston Symphony presents a stirring live performance of the Harry Potter film that started it all - and starts a run of symphony/movie screenings.

Brides-to-be can hit the annual extravaganza, while Sunday offers more shopping excursions.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

The Houston Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert

The Houston Symphony will kick off the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the film that started it all. The concert will feature the Symphony performing live, to picture, every note of John Williams' score. In the 2001 film, Harry learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the sport of Quidditch, and plays a "live" chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him. 7:30 p.m. (2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday).

39th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show

The largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S. will return to feature fashion shows, cakes, gowns, and local vendors. Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 160 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, fashion shows, a gown gallery of over 200 wedding dresses, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, and entertainment from Houston's top wedding professionals. 10 a.m. Saturday (11 a.m. Sunday).

Buy From A Black Woman x H &M

H &M and Buy From a Black Woman will bring their wildly successful cross-country Inspire Tour to Houston's H &M Galleria location this weekend. The Inspire Tour highlights local, Black women-owned businesses, rallies communities - including Houston - to shop from local vendors and serves as a networking opportunity for business owners. The partnership, kicking off its third year, advances the nonprofit's mission of empowering, educating and inspiring Black women business owners and the people who support them. 11 a.m.

