Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home, suspect in custody

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by someone who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday, according to her spokesperson.

The suspect is in custody, her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi is in the hospital and "is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill said.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, Hammill said.

The motive is under investigation, he said.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill added.

