4 suspects wanted in game room robbery where pregnant employee was pistol-whipped, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are on the lookout for four suspects wanted in a game room robbery in southwest Houston last month.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at about 10 a.m. on May 3 at the business on Fondren Road.

According to police, two suspects entered the game room and immediately assaulted a security guard, taking his weapon.

That's when police said the two suspects signaled a third suspect to come inside.

All three then allegedly went into a backroom and pistol-whipped another employee, who police say is pregnant, assaulting her multiple times. Police said the victim and her baby are OK.

HPD said the three suspects ransacked the office, took money, and fled in a Chevy Malibu driven by a fourth suspect.

The department provided the following suspect images captured by surveillance cameras:

Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.