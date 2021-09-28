woman killed

Woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run of Pasadena mom

Police said a passenger was seen in the suspect's car but that person has not been identified
Family of Pasadena woman killed in hit-and-run looking for answers

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two months after a Pasadena mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash as she rode her bike, police said they have arrested and charged the accused driver involved.

The incident happened on July 30. Pasadena police said Melinda Ramirez was riding her bike near the 800 block of Preston Avenue. In the search for the suspect, authorities were led to Wendy's Car Wash, where surveillance images showed the suspected driver.

During the investigation, police said they received tips and leads through social media and were eventually able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Jezel Galindo-Cardenas.

Pasadena police said surveillance images recorded shortly before the collision show the driver who hit Ramirez and then never stopped. A passenger is also visible inside a white, four-door SUV with a sunroof. But they still have not been identified.

Galindo-Cardenas was charged with failure to stop and render aid as well as possession of a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

