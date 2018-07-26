FIRE DEATH

David Ortiz of Pasadena identified as a victim in a deadly apartment fire near Texas State University

Fifth body recovered after fire at an off-campus student complex in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in San Marcos have identified a Pasadena student who was among the five people who died in a fire at an off-campus apartment complex near Texas State University.

David Ortiz, 21, was one of three people identified by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.

Ortiz was considered missing in the wake of the July 20 inferno at the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments.

Two other people - Haley Michele Frizzel, 19, of San Angelo, and Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio - were also identified as victims in the blaze. Names of two other victims remained pending.

Ortiz is the son of Pasadena Memorial High School teacher Gina Ortiz.



His former assistant principal, Tish Eubanks, described him as a student with his whole life ahead of him.

"He was the kind of kid that you never worried about him making the wrong choices," Eubanks said. "I never worried about him. I knew he was going to go onto college and do great things."

Firefighters say the fire started last Friday morning. Officials say a total of seven people were hurt, but only one suffered critical injuries. Nearly 200 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

