Woman found dead inside burning home in northwest Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters say a hoarding situation made it difficult for them to fight a house fire that killed a woman inside.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the home in the 6700 block of Midfield Drive near Bingle Road in northwest Houston.

When firefighters arrived, there was a lot of heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. When they made it inside, they found a woman dead.

"HFD did experience a lot of hoarding conditions in this house to make it difficult during primary search," Capt. Sedrick Robinett said.

Officials described the victim as approximately 50 years old.

There was no one else inside the home, HFD said. No other injuries were reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the flames. HFD Arson is working to determine the cause of the fire.