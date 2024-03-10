20-year-old suspect arrested, charged with murder in deadly Galveston house fire

Family members at the scene told ABC13 that a 55-year-old woman died, and her two teenage daughters and boyfriend were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Family members at the scene told ABC13 that a 55-year-old woman died, and her two teenage daughters and boyfriend were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Family members at the scene told ABC13 that a 55-year-old woman died, and her two teenage daughters and boyfriend were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Family members at the scene told ABC13 that a 55-year-old woman died, and her two teenage daughters and boyfriend were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to a fatal fire that resulted in one death and five injuries as the family was pulled from their burning home in Galveston.

The video above is from a previous report.

PREVIOUS STORY: Galveston fire that killed woman, injured 5, now investigated as homicide, police say

The suspect, 20-year-old Courtney Allen Thomson, was jailed Friday for the death of 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne.

Hawthorne was found unconscious in her house in the 700 block of 29 Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died later that morning.

Thompson is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the serious injuries of two people who were in the fire.

Thompson's bonds total $900,000.