Undercover sting in Cypress nets arrests of mom, daughter accused of illegal butt injections

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and daughter, who police believe travel the country giving illegal butt injections, were arrested Wednesday afternoon during an undercover sting in Cypress.

The sting happened at a short-term rental on Eastern Meadowlark Way near Telge, and ONLY ABC13 was there.

Consuelo Dal Bo, 56, and Isabella Dal Bo, 18, were walked out by officers in handcuffs at different times but facing the same allegations. The Houston Police Department said the women will be charged with unlawfully practicing medicine, and the mother will face an additional drug charge.

Officers with HPD's Major Offenders Division and agents with the FDA and Homeland Security Investigations partnered to bust the pair living in the Conroe area.

Police believe the two women charged $6,000 a procedure and drove straight to the house from the airport after flying in from doing injections in California.

Officers seized bags of illegal injectables and medical supplies. The women thought they were meeting just another customer, police said.

Illegal injectables in the hands of unlicensed people can cause injury and death.

Last year, Lisa Fernandez pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2018 death of Marja McClendon.

McClendon's family told ABC13 she traveled to Houston from St. Louis, Missouri, for silicone butt injections, suffered complications, and died.

Fernandez was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Dal Bos were processed at the Harris County jail on Wednesday night.

Bonds have not been set.

Houston police urged anyone with information about the mother and daughter or their business to contact them at 713-308-3100.

