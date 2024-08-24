Additional Montgomery Co. charges emerge against woman accused of giving illegal butt injections

Consuelo Dal Bo, whom only ABC13 captured on camera in handcuffs after an undercover sting, faces new unlicensed medicine charges.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother who was busted in April alongside her daughter for allegedly giving illegal butt injections is facing new charges in Montgomery County.

Consuelo Dal Bo, 57, voluntarily surrendered Friday morning after law enforcement issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was charged Tuesday with two counts of practicing medicine without a license causing physical harm, stemming from incidents in 2021 and 2022 at her home in Montgomery County, court records said.

In April, ONLY ABC13 was there when Consuelo Dal Bo and her 19-year-old daughter, Isabella Dal Bo, were arrested following an undercover sting involving the Houston Police Department, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations. The mother-daughter duo arrived at a home in Cypress thinking they were meeting a client who wanted butt injections and would pay $6,000. Instead, they found out they were dealing with undercover officers. Neither is a licensed professional.

Consuelo Dal Bo was charged in Harris County with delivery of a controlled substance. Police said she gave an undercover officer an anti-anxiety drug during the sting. Her daughter was charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Since the arrests, ABC13 has heard horror stories from women who say they have suffered complications from work Consuelo Dal Bo performed on them. One is now listed as a victim in the Montgomery County charges.

"The side of my butt would get really, really red and sore to touch. I'm pretty sure it was infected," one woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told ABC13 in April. "I regret going to her, yes."

According to the new charges, the woman told police that Consuelo Dal Bo said she was licensed and had a clinic where she worked but that sometimes she did injections at her home because it was "cheaper."

Consuelo Dal Bo's attorney, Paul Morgan, said in a statement, "Ms. Consuelo Dal Bo maintains her innocence. We look forward to facing these charges in court."

Consuelo Dal Bo stood before a judge on Friday morning, wearing a pink jail jumpsuit. Her bond was set at $50,000 for each charge.

