Asia and European shares sink as US tariffs take effect

Asian and European shares slid on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping more than 5%, as the latest set of U.S. tariffs including a massive 104% levy on Chinese imports took effect.

China announced countermeasures, saying it will raise its retaliatory tariff on the U.S. to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 3.9% lower, at 31,714.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite index closed 1.3% higher.

Thailand's benchmark also rose, apparently due to speculation that Beijing might be preparing to hold talks with the Trump administration. The unconfirmed rumors helped push the future for the S &P 500 up 0.3%, while that for the Dow was unchanged.

Taiwan led the losses in Asia, as its Taiex plunged 5.8%. In India, the Sensex declined 0.5% as the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate, while Bangkok's SET shed 0.8%.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.7% to 2,293.70, and the government said it would provide help for its beleaguered automakers. The S &P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 1.8% to 7,375.00. Shares in New Zealand also fell.

European markets extended their losses. Germany's DAX slipped 2.5% to 19,762.13. In Paris, the CAC 40 declined 2.6% to 6,917.13. Britain's FTSE 100 gave up 2.6% to 7,704.82.

On Tuesday, the S &P 500 dropped 1.6% after wiping out an early gain of 4.1%. That took it nearly 19% below its record set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.1%.

___

Here's the latest:

China retaliates with 84% tariffs on US goods

China said on Wednesday it would raise tariffs to 84% on goods coming from the U.S. in an additional countermeasure.

Last week, China said it would levy 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods.

China's announcement came as President Donald Trump's tariffs of 104% went into effect on Chinese exports to the U.S.

Pakistan sending high-level delegation to the US

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he is sending a delegation to the United States for talks with the Trump administration over 29% tariffs on Pakistani imports.

According to a government statement, the delegation will include prominent business leaders and key exporters.

It said the decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Sharif in Islamabad to discuss how to enhance exports and review the impact of U.S. tariffs on Pakistan.

Pakistan heavily relies on foreign loans, and any decline in its exports will harm its already fragile economy.

France says 'nothing has been ruled out'

French businesses should suspend their investments in the United States "at least during the first weeks and months of negotiations" about trade tariffs, government spokesperson Sophie Primas said, echoing a similar call last week by President Emmanuel Macron.

'We need to stand united," Primas said, while she acknowledged Paris and Brussels can't prevent European companies "from moving elsewhere."

"But I think a pause (in investments) is welcome," she said.

Europe's response to the tariffs will be "united, proportionate and determined," Primas said. "Nothing is set in stone at this stage as we obviously need to negotiate with all our European partners. But nothing has been ruled out," she added.

Primas said it's only through maintaining a power struggle with the U.S. that "we'll be able to protect our interests," even though she stressed the EU would prefer a "negotiated solution."

Japanese officials aim for stability as tariffs rock markets

Japanese Finance Ministry official Atsushi Mimura told reporters Wednesday his ministry had agreed with Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency "to do their utmost to keep stability in the global financial markets."

Mimura made the comment to Kyodo and other reporters after he met with Koji Nakamura and Seiichi Shimizu, directors at the Bank of Japan, and other financial officials at the ministry's offices.

Although the name of U.S. President Donald Trump was not mentioned, the hastily called meeting appeared to be a response to recent volatility in global stock markets, including the Tokyo Exchange, that has followed Trump's tariffs, as well as worries about possible damage to the Japanese economy.

India's Central Bank cuts key repo rate by 25 basis point

India's Central Bank cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, in a move to aid the sluggish economy that faces heat from the U.S reciprocal tariffs which are set to dampen New Delhi's aspirations for an export-led recovery. That is the interest rate at which the institution lends money to commercial banks when there is a need for short-term needs.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to lower the repo rate to 6% for the second consecutive time this year, and changed its monetary policy stand from "neutral" to "accommodative."

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a statement the latest tariffs have "exacerbated uncertainties clouding the economic outlook across regions, posing new headwinds for global growth and inflation."

India continues to make steady progress though towards its goals of price stability, economic growth and inflation, but the Bank remains vigilant to the possible risks from global uncertainties, said Malhotra.

