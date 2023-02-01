Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Pasadena lost their home and one of their pets to a large fire on Tuesday night, officials said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream channel.

Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department officials said they were fighting to put out the flames at the house near Hickory Lane and Pasadena Boulevard that night.

At midnight, authorities gave an update saying the fire was extinguished and two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it.

Significant smoke and fire damage were reported to the primary home, officials said.

Firefighters said a neighboring house also sustained some exterior siding damage, but it was extinguished before it could extend into the second home.

No occupants or firefighters were reportedly injured.

Officials said the Deer Park Fire Marshal's Office was investigating but it was not immediately known what started the fire.

SEE ALSO: Father recounts saving family from house fire near Eastex Freeway in north Houston