2 rescued, 1 in hospital after house fire in north Houston, HFD says

Drivers are being asked to avoid Antha Street near the Eastex Freeway as firefighters continue to clear the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were rescued by Houston firefighters from a house fire near the Eastex Freeway. One of those people was rushed to a nearby emergency room, according to a tweet from the department.

The house fire happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Antha Street in north Houston.

