Academy Sports + Outdoors in Pasadena to give out free water after tornado, severe weather

We've seen a lot of destruction and loss, but most people we talked to say they feel blessed. ABC13 photojournalist Francisco Barrigan shares their stories from Parkgate South in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- To help Pasadena and Deer Park victims of Tuesday's tornado and severe weather, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering free cases of water on Wednesday.

The video above is on how the Pasadena community got impacted by the tornado.

The sports store, located at 4627 East Sam Houston Parkway S., starting at noon, will offer free cases of 24-count bottled water while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary to receive the water, the store said.

People can look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the store to pick up their free case.

The store said the truck only contains cases of water for this donation to the affected communities.

