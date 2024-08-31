WATCH LIVE

Hermann Park railroad upgrades to electric trains, promising smoother, eco-friendly rides

Saturday, August 31, 2024 10:22PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The trains at the Hermann Park Railroad have officially gone electric, the Hermann Park Conservancy announced.

According to the conservancy, the new locomotives were set on the track earlier this week and were unveiled on Saturday.

The biggest difference passengers will notice is a smoother ride and less fumes blowing back.

In celebration of the train's upgrade, ExxonMobil is sponsoring free rides starting Aug. 31 through Sep. 6.

This marks the first train upgrade since 2008 and is part of recent eco-friendly improvements to the Houston Zoo area.

