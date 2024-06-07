Houston Grand Opera offers free summer programming for kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for something fun, inspiring, and educational for the family this summer, you've got a free option thanks to the Houston Grand Opera.

Director of Community and Learning Jennifer Bowman told Eyewitness News about their program designed for kids in grades Pre-K through 2nd grade in Houston this summer.

Families are invited to join teaching artists at locations across the city, including Levy Park, the Children's Museum, and branches of both the Harris County Public Library System and Houston Public Libraries.

Bowman said that serving families seeking high-quality art and culture is central to the mission at HGO.

Their summer schedule began on May 18 and continues through the end of July.

The company is offering two types of programs as part of this initiative.

"Sing! Move! Play!" celebrates opera's greatest hits through action-packed workshops filled with singing, rhythmic movement, and creative play while sharing music from classic operas. "Storybook Opera" brings children's books to life through song as HGO teaching artists present an engaging and enjoyable introduction to opera for students.

