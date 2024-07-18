16 Greater Houston-area events to get students ready for the 2024-25 school year

From school supplies and backpack giveaways to free health screenings, there are plenty of events happening across the Greater Houston area to get students ready for the 2024-25 school year. This list is not comprehensive.
Annual Health & Community Resource Fair
Harris County Resources for Children & Adults will host this annual event open to Klein ISD and the local community. The event will include community booths, free haircuts for children, backpacks and school supplies, and immunizations.
Back to School Expo
Spring ISD will host a back-to-school event, during which families can receive assistance with registration and school supplies. The event will also include haircuts, vision and hearing screenings, and language testing for students.
Back to School Vendor Market and Classic Car Show
This pet-friendly event will host local vendors, food trucks, classic cars and a school supplies giveaway.
Back to School Drive-Thru
The East Montgomery County Improvement District hosts this annual event, during which volunteers will hand out supply packs suitable for students in pre-K through eighth grade.
Mayor's Back 2 School Fest
Presented by Shell and Houston Mayor John Whitmire, this event will offer school supply distribution and on-site health screenings.
Cy-Fair Helping Hands' Back to School Bash
Activities, family resources, books, first responders, and free school supplies are all featured in Cy-Fair Helping Hands' event.
Back to School Carnival
Buckner Children and Family Services of Houston features food, music and games at this back-to-school event. School-age attendees will receive a free backpack, shoes, and socks.
NHC's Back to School Bash
Natural Head Corp. hosts free food, face painting, yoga and community vendors at this back-to-school bash. School supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Society of Champions Outreach Back to School Bash
School supplies, free health screenings, and activities will be offered at this event. The Society of Champions Outreach will also feature information booths offering resources for a successful school year.
Back 2 School Bash
Pearland Town Center closes off summer with food, music, vendor booths, raffles, and a backpack and school supplies giveaway.
Cypress Assistance Ministries Back to School Drive-Thru
This event features backpack and school supplies distribution for Cy-Fair ISD students. A photo ID and proof of address are required.
Back to School Pop-Up Market
The Pink Flamingo will host a market featuring multiple vendors, food trucks, activities, and a school supplies giveaway.
Back 2 School Daze
The BE Impactful Foundation will host a school supplies drive for teachers and students. The event features games, contests, and food.
Teen Nation Back to School Health & Wellness JamFest
In this event, students will receive free backpacks, school supplies, and health screenings. Students can attend Teen Nation's workshops on bullying, financial literacy, and nutrition.
Climate Justice Back-to-School Bash
Hosted by the Coalition of Community Organizations and Verizon, this event will include shopping, local vendors, and climate education.
Deep Water Faith Back 2 School Concert + Celebration
The Fountain of Praise features live performances and games in its back-to-school celebration.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.