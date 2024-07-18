16 Greater Houston-area events to get students ready for the 2024-25 school year

From school supplies and backpack giveaways to free health screenings, there are plenty of events happening across the Greater Houston area to get students ready for the 2024-25 school year. This list is not comprehensive.

Annual Health & Community Resource Fair

Harris County Resources for Children & Adults will host this annual event open to Klein ISD and the local community. The event will include community booths, free haircuts for children, backpacks and school supplies, and immunizations.



July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon

Free

McDougle Elementary School, 10401 Kansack Lane, Houston

Back to School Expo

Spring ISD will host a back-to-school event, during which families can receive assistance with registration and school supplies. The event will also include haircuts, vision and hearing screenings, and language testing for students.



July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon

Free

Dekaney High School, 22351 Imperial Valley Drive, Houston

Back to School Vendor Market and Classic Car Show

This pet-friendly event will host local vendors, food trucks, classic cars and a school supplies giveaway.



July 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

Gateway Classic Cars of Houston, 1910 Cypress Station Drive, Houston

Back to School Drive-Thru

The East Montgomery County Improvement District hosts this annual event, during which volunteers will hand out supply packs suitable for students in pre-K through eighth grade.



Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.

Free

Randall Reed Stadium, 21360 Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney

Mayor's Back 2 School Fest

Presented by Shell and Houston Mayor John Whitmire, this event will offer school supply distribution and on-site health screenings.



Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston

Cy-Fair Helping Hands' Back to School Bash

Activities, family resources, books, first responders, and free school supplies are all featured in Cy-Fair Helping Hands' event.



Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon

Free

Calvary Community Church, 7550 Cherry Park Drive, Houston

Back to School Carnival

Buckner Children and Family Services of Houston features food, music and games at this back-to-school event. School-age attendees will receive a free backpack, shoes, and socks.



Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

Buckner Children and Family Services of Houston, 8600 Sweetwater Lane, Houston

NHC's Back to School Bash

Natural Head Corp. hosts free food, face painting, yoga and community vendors at this back-to-school bash. School supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.



Aug. 3 from noon to 2 p.m.

Free

Little York Villas, 3111 Little York Road, Houston

Society of Champions Outreach Back to School Bash

School supplies, free health screenings, and activities will be offered at this event. The Society of Champions Outreach will also feature information booths offering resources for a successful school year.



Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

Society of Champions Outreach, 11235 Crown Park Drive, Houston

Back 2 School Bash

Pearland Town Center closes off summer with food, music, vendor booths, raffles, and a backpack and school supplies giveaway.



Aug. 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free

Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St., Pearland

Cypress Assistance Ministries Back to School Drive-Thru

This event features backpack and school supplies distribution for Cy-Fair ISD students. A photo ID and proof of address are required.



Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon

Free

Cypress Assistance Ministries, 12930 Cypress N. Houston Road, Cypress

Back to School Pop-Up Market

The Pink Flamingo will host a market featuring multiple vendors, food trucks, activities, and a school supplies giveaway.



Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

The Pink Flamingo, 10917 Eastex Freeway, Houston

Back 2 School Daze

The BE Impactful Foundation will host a school supplies drive for teachers and students. The event features games, contests, and food.



Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free

Shape Community Center, 3815 Live Oak St. Houston

Teen Nation Back to School Health & Wellness JamFest

In this event, students will receive free backpacks, school supplies, and health screenings. Students can attend Teen Nation's workshops on bullying, financial literacy, and nutrition.



Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road, Houston

Climate Justice Back-to-School Bash

Hosted by the Coalition of Community Organizations and Verizon, this event will include shopping, local vendors, and climate education.



Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Free

BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, 6500 Rookin St., Houston

Deep Water Faith Back 2 School Concert + Celebration

The Fountain of Praise features live performances and games in its back-to-school celebration.



Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Free

The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.